Preliminary report says 14-year-old Broken Arrow girl died by strangulation

Broken Arrow police released an update on the investigation into an apparent murder-suicide that took place Sunday afternoon.

A 17-year-old male and a 14-year-old female were found dead inside a home near Florence (111th) Street and Aspen Avenue. Police said it appeared the 17-year-old killed the girl, then himself.

Preliminary findings from the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office suggest the 14-year-old girl’s death is the result of strangulation, BAPD said.

The investigation will continue and the official cause and manner of death are still pending for both juveniles.

Police said they would not be released the names of the juveniles due to the sensitive nature of the situation.

The Broken Arrow Police Department provided information for people who may be dealing with domestic violence or having mental health struggles, such as thoughts of suicide.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is (800) 799-7233.