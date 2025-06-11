Preliminary results in for Tuesday’s elections across Oklahoma

Preliminary results are in for state house, county and local elections.

Counties across Oklahoma held elections on Tuesday for a variety of legislative positions and propositions.

In District 71, which represents the Riverside area of Tulsa, voters chose between Republican Beverly Atteberry and Democrat Amanda Clinton. Clinton won with 85% of the vote to Atteberry’s 15%.

Voters in District 74, which represents Owasso and parts of Tulsa, chose between Republican Kevin Wayne Norwood and Democrat Amy Hossain. Norwood won with 65% of the vote to Hossain’s 35%.

Voters in District 97 elected Aletia Timmons with 59% of the vote to Jekia Harrison’s 41%.

In the City of Pawnee, voters elected council members across three wards, and a city clerk.

