Price Tower in Bartlesville found to be in good condition after easement visit

The Frank Lloyd Wright Conservancy says Frank Lloyd Wright’s Price Tower in Bartlesville is in good condition after conducting an easement visit.

The visit was conducted after concerns were brought up in February by the Oklahoma Historical Society about damage leaving the utilities off all winter could potentially cause the building.

The report produced by the easement visit was passed over to the bankruptcy trustee for potential buyers to view.

Although easement visits are confidential, the Conservancy shared some of the findings due to the public’s concern over the building’s condition.

Overall, the Price Tower was found to be in good condition with key areas and items remaining largely undamaged.

The Conservancy did note that minor leaks were found in the roof of the 19th floor lobby and in the floor of the lobby on the 18th floor.

Some water damage was also noted on the 15th and 16th floors.

Otherwise, the only other damage noted by the Conservancy was regular wear and tear from use.

However, the Conservancy did state they believe the Price Tower’s next owner will need to significantly invest in the building.

The Conservancy also says they will continue to advocate for the preservation of the Price Tower and its items of historical importance.

At this time, the auction of the Price Tower is set to take place in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma in Tulsa on May 6 at 9 a.m.