Prison Raid Reveals Tunnel, Zoo, Nightclub and More

Prisoner exchange: Venezuela releases 7 jailed Americans; U.S. frees 2

By Jen Townley

11,000 officers and soldiers stormed Venezuela’s notorious Torcoron prison to find a tunnel, zoo, casino, nightclub, pool and supermarket Wednesday.

According to Daily Mail, the Tren de Aragua criminal gang was allowed to roam free for years. The gang leader escaped a day before the raid after being tipped off.

Officers found small shacks set up by gang members where some of them lived with their families. They say those shacks had access to satellite television and internet.

The zoo housed tigers, lions, crocodiles and pumas that officials say were used to challenge prisoners and the authority of government officials.

The nightclub says inmates regularly partied. It had a restaurant where prisoners dined with their visitors. There was a baseball field, a room for gambling activities, and a room where inmates illegally mined cryptocurrency.


Jen Townley

Jen Townley

Listen to Jen Townley weekday mornings on the KRMG Morning News with Dan Potter

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!