Prison Raid Reveals Tunnel, Zoo, Nightclub and More

11,000 officers and soldiers stormed Venezuela’s notorious Torcoron prison to find a tunnel, zoo, casino, nightclub, pool and supermarket Wednesday.

According to Daily Mail, the Tren de Aragua criminal gang was allowed to roam free for years. The gang leader escaped a day before the raid after being tipped off.

Officers found small shacks set up by gang members where some of them lived with their families. They say those shacks had access to satellite television and internet.

The zoo housed tigers, lions, crocodiles and pumas that officials say were used to challenge prisoners and the authority of government officials.

The nightclub says inmates regularly partied. It had a restaurant where prisoners dined with their visitors. There was a baseball field, a room for gambling activities, and a room where inmates illegally mined cryptocurrency.



