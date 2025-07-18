Program to grant direct admission to NSU for Sequoyah High School students

Northeastern State University and Cherokee Nation officials celebrate the signing of two Memorandum of Understanding agreements focusing on direct admission for eligible Sequoyah High School students and expanding access to timely information about educational and cultural resources and workforce opportunities with the university.

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation and Northeastern State University signed a Memorandum of Understanding establishing a direct admissions program for students graduating from Sequoyah High School. It will allow eligible students to gain admission automatically to the university.

The program has a focus on supporting students from low-income backgrounds, first-generation college applicants and historically underserved communities.

“Our students at Sequoyah High School deserve every opportunity to build successful futures,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said “This partnership highlights the dedication of the Cherokee Nation and NSU to ensure that higher education is accessible, attainable and meaningful for our young people. Together, we are investing in the next generation of Cherokee leaders with a university that is firmly rooted in Cherokee tradition and history.”

The program will also ensure eligible students are considered for automatic scholarships. NSU will work closely with the Cherokee Nation to ensure that students and families are informed about scholarship and financial aid opportunities available through the university.

“This is a great next step in our long-standing partnership with the Cherokee Nation,” NSU President Rodney Hanley said. “By offering direct admission to Sequoyah students, we’re taking the guesswork out of the college process and helping more students see college as a real, reachable option. I applaud the Cherokee Nation’s commitment to opening doors through education and helping families build brighter futures.”

A second Memorandum of Understanding was signed during the event, expanding collaboration through the Cherokee Nation’s Gadugi Portal. The platform will help connect Cherokee citizens to information about educational programs, cultural resources and workforce opportunities at NSU.

For more information about NSU degree programs, micro-credentials or certificate options, click here.