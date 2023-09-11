PROSECUTOR: There isn’t sufficient evidence to file charges against BTK killer in Oklahoma cold case

The District Attorney in Osage County held a news conference Monday to address the investigation into whether Dennis Rader, 78, was responsible for the disappearance of Cynthia Kinney, a 16-year-old cheerleader who was last seen at a laundromat in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

Dennis Rader, the BTK serial killer whose self-given nickname stands for “Bind, Torture, Kill,” played a cat and mouse game with investigators and reporters for decades before he was caught.

But Rader gradually faded from view after his 2005 arrest, as he served one life term for each of the 10 people he was convicted of killing.