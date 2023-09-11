PROSECUTOR: There isn’t sufficient evidence to file charges against BTK killer in Oklahoma cold case

BTK killer listed as ‘prime suspect’ in at least 2 unsolved cases Dennis Rader (Getty Images/Getty Images)

By April Hill

The District Attorney in Osage County held a news conference Monday to address the investigation into whether Dennis Rader, 78, was responsible for the disappearance of Cynthia Kinney, a 16-year-old cheerleader who was last seen at a laundromat in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

Dennis Rader, the BTK serial killer whose self-given nickname stands for “Bind, Torture, Kill,” played a cat and mouse game with investigators and reporters for decades before he was caught.

But Rader gradually faded from view after his 2005 arrest, as he served one life term for each of the 10 people he was convicted of killing.

April Hill

April Hill

News Director/Anchor

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!