Protestors oppose State Supt. Ryan Walters speaking event in Glenpool

GLENPOOL, Okla. — State Superintendent Ryan Walters attended the City Elders Gala on Thursday in Glenpool. Protestors were also in attendance to oppose his appearance.

“There’s no separation of church and state. That’s not in the Constitution, it’s not in the Declaration of Independence. That is a myth that the left has perpetrated,” said State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

Protestor Elisa Standridge said she would “encourage him to read the actual Constitution of the United States because it’s actually in our Bill of Rights. It’s enshrined.”

Walters was speaking at a gala involving city elders and religious leaders. Protestors outside were standing against his recent efforts to send 500 Bibles to schools in Oklahoma.

“What we’re talking about here is American history. How do you teach American history? How do you teach the pilgrims, Martin Luther King, Abraham Lincoln without teaching the biblical influences of those individuals,” said Walters.

FOX23 asked Walters why he was attending an event involving city and religious leaders.

“Why do I speak to Oklahomans? Look, guys, I do this all over the state. I’ve spoken at many events public and private and so look, I continue to be unapologetic that I continue to get the message to Oklahomans and continue to hear from Oklahomans,” Walters said.