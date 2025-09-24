Prue man sentenced to prison for sexually abusing 14-year-old teen

A man from Prue has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country and receipt of child pornography.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge John Heil sentenced 43-year-old Caleb Toothman to prison with a lifetime of supervised release. Toothman will have to register as a sex offender upon release and has been required to pay $3,000 in restitution.

According to authorities, Toothman was communicating with a 14-year-old through a website and social media. Twice, the child agreed to meet up with Toothman and snuck out of their home.

Toothman picked the child up and they drove to a park where he sexually abused the victim, according to authorities. He also asked for and received sexually explicit photos of the minor victim.

Toothman is in custody awaiting transfer to prison.