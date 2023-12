OHP investigating a fatal accident in Rogers County A mother with two kids in her vehicle hits and kills a pedestrian.

In Mayes County a 75-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after a mishap involving his pickup truck.

OHP reports Kenneth Roberson of Pryor stopped his truck on County Road 480, just east of Pryor.

OHP says Roberson got out of his truck, forgot to place the vehicle in park and was run over by the truck.

Roberson was taken to Saint Francis Hospital, and was admitted in guarded condition with head and trunk injuries.

The incident happened around 7pm Sunday night.