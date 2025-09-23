Pryor Middle School evacuated due to possible gas leak

Pryor Middle School Pryor Middle School Gwartney, Dana
By FOX23.com News Staff

PRYOR, Okla. — Students and staff have been evacuated from Pryor Middle School Tuesday morning due to a possible gas leak.

The Pryor Police Department said a smell was reported from those inside the building.

Authorities responded and the building was safely evacuated. The Pryor Fire Department and MUB are on scene evaluating the situation.

Due to weather, all students and staff have been relocated to the Pryor First Baptist Church.

Police said parents will receive further updates from Pryor Public Schools as more information becomes available.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!