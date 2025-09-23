Pryor Middle School evacuated due to possible gas leak

PRYOR, Okla. — Students and staff have been evacuated from Pryor Middle School Tuesday morning due to a possible gas leak.

The Pryor Police Department said a smell was reported from those inside the building.

Authorities responded and the building was safely evacuated. The Pryor Fire Department and MUB are on scene evaluating the situation.

Due to weather, all students and staff have been relocated to the Pryor First Baptist Church.

Police said parents will receive further updates from Pryor Public Schools as more information becomes available.