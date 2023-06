A deisturbing story out of Bixby.

A woman is dead and her alleged assailant is under arrest.

Police say it all began after family called police about a car with a passenger who they believed was in danger.

Police went to Washington Irving Park in Bixby, where they found the woman who was deceased.

Police say the man allegedly responsible for her death, Travis Ballard was nabbed after leading police on a chase and crashing in Pryor.