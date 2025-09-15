Pryor Police searching for man who stole car, nearly hit child while fleeing officers

PRYOR, Okla. — The Pryor Police Department is searching for a man accused of stealing a vehicle from an apartment complex and nearly hitting a child while fleeing officers.

Police said 47-year-old Daniel Lawson stole a vehicle from the Pryor Creek Apartments near South Elliot Street and Southeast 17th Street around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

While driving away at a high rate of speed in the stolen vehicle, Lawson nearly hit a child in front of Lincoln Elementary School.

Police said the stolen vehicle was abandoned and later recovered near the Twin Villa Apartments.

Lawson is wanted on outstanding warrants for assault and battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. His total warrants exceed $100,000.

Police said Lawson is considered dangerous.

If you have information on Lawson’s location, contact the Pryor Police Department at 918-825-1212, or dial 911. Tips can be provided anonymously. You can also direct message the police department’s Facebook page.