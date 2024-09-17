PSO bills to increase if purchase of Jenks plant is approved

By Skyler Cooper

Public Service Company of Oklahoma plans to buy a natural gas plant in Jenks, according to a PSO news release.

The company said the purchase of the existing facility would help them meet projected power needs in the future.

PSO President and CEO Leigh Anne Strahler said the purchase would be a “win for our customers and for the community.”

As for how much power it would add to PSO’s portfolio, the news release said the existing 41-acre facility would add 795 megawatts of long-term power to PSO’s generation mix by June 2025.

PSO said its power is generated primarily using renewable energy and natural gas.

The deal has been submitted to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission for approval.

If they get the go-ahead, PSO said the average residential customer using 1,100 kWh per month would see an increase of $7.24 or 5% of their total bill by June 2025.



Skyler Cooper

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

