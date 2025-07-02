PSO issues warning about scams in Oklahoma

The Public Service Company of Oklahoma issued a warning to customers about utility scams it said was underway in Oklahoma.

PSO said people are posing as utility representatives and demanding immediate payment for services. The company said the scammers are specifically targeting residents and businesses in PSO service areas.

PSO said customers should remember the following if they think someone might be trying to scam them.

PSO will never call customers demanding immediate payment.

If you receive a suspicious call, email, or in-person visit, please take the following actions:

Phone: Hang up immediately



Email: Delete the message without responding



In-Person: Close the door