Public Service Company of Oklahoma thanks customers for patience

The unprecedented wind event in Oklahoma on Friday, March 14th brought sustained high winds near 40mph and gusts near 70mph. Nearly 26,000 customers were left without power, and PSO has been working to repair damage to their systems.

PSO says that the customer outages peaked Friday afternoon with 25,663 customers in the dark. They say that 95% of those customers had the power restored by 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Over a 24-hour period, PSO crews replaced 100 utility poles, 50 cross arms, and 25,000 feet of wire. The high winds made the repair work challenging as crews' ability to use bucket trucks was limited.

Leigh Anne Strahler, President and COO of PSO said, “I want to thank our customers across the state as well as all of our hard-working crews out in the field. From line crews and servicers to our forestry team and technicians, our entire organization put in long hours to restore power safely and quickly.”