Pumpkin patches are springing up all around Green Country

OKLAHOMA — Fall is around the corner and just in time for the season, the pumpkins are appearing.

The Tulsa Botanical Garden Autumn Festival, located at 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive, starts today. From Tuesday to Sunday, you can explore the hay maze and shop for pumpkins and other gourds in the pumpkin patch or take pictures in front of the Pumpkin House.

Carmichael’s Pumpkin Patch, located at 17137 South Mingo Road in Bixby opens on Satuday, September 20 and goes until October 31. Admission is free and no pets are allowed on the property, but there will be an animal farm and dark maze to take part in. For more information, you can go here.

Livesay Orchards, located at 39232 East 231 Street South in Porter, kicks off its pumpkin patch on Saturday, September 27 and goes until October 26. The patch is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. Go here for more information. No pets are allowed.

The Pumpkin Festival at Shepherd’s Cross, located at 16792 East 450 Road in Claremore opens Tuesday, September 23 and goes until November 8. The pumpkin patch will be open Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. It is described as family inclusive fun with no scares. Admission and parking are free. Click here to learn more.

The Fall Festival at the Oklahoma Heritage Farm, located at 38512 US-75 in Ramona, will have a pumpkin patch and even a pumpkin cannon. The festival goes from September 27 to November 2. General entry is $9 while the Pumpkin Pass is $11 and will give the purchaser unlimited access to over 30 activities, entertainment, the maze and you’ll receive a pie-size pumpkin at the patch. Go here for more information.

The Tulsa Glassblowing School, located at 7440 East 7th Street, is having its own spin on the pumpkin patch. It is hosting a Glass Pumpkin Patch fundraising sale that goes until Saturday, September 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will have hundreds of blown glass pumpkins for sale that are made right in the studio. You can find out more about it by going here.