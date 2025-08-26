Puppy Haven Rescue raising funds to help dog with BB gun pellets in body

Puppy Haven Rescue is raising money to help a rescued dog receive life-saving medical care after they took in a canine that has several BB gun pellets in its body.

The dog, Kenna, was abandoned and shot with a BB gun, according to the animal rescue. Kenna had heartworms, which have been treated, and is currently fighting what her vet believes to be a bacterial infection possibly due to the pellets in her body.

Puppy Haven rescue is looking to raise $1,200 for her hospital fees, which does not include the surgery she needs or an EKG for her heart.

“We don’t know if this is related or unrelated to what’s going on. The vet is leaning towards it being a bacterial infection but we’re still unsure,” read a statement shared on Facebook by Puppy Haven Rescue. “The plan, if we can raise the funds we need, would be to do an exploratory surgery and see if there’s any infection sites and to just look around [and] see if they can find anything.”

If you’re interested in donating to Kenna’s care, you can do so by clicking here