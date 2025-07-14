Puppy Haven Rescue in Tulsa seeking help from community amid rise of heartworm cases

Puppy Haven Rescue Puppy Haven Rescue
By FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Puppy Haven Rescue in Tulsa is seeking help from the community amid a rise of heartworm cases at the shelter.

Fourteen dogs at the rescue have tested positive for heartworm which the shelter said can be deadly if left untreated.


0 of 15

Puppy Haven Rescue said heartworm treatment is essential, but expensive as treatment for each dog is $460 and $6,440 in total for all 14 dogs.

They are calling on the community to help cover the cost of treatment in whatever way they can.

The rescue shared the following statement in part on Facebook:

“We’re asking our community for help. Every single dollar donated goes directly toward life-saving treatment for these deserving pups. No amount is too small. Whether it’s $5 or $50, it brings us closer to healing them and giving them the life they’ve always deserved.

Please donate to Picard, Floatie, Newmie, Hot Dog, Margarita, Dolly Parton, Flip Flop, Caroline, Wave, Sandy, Slushy, Kimber, Elizabeth, and Dennis."

Below is a list of various ways you can donate to Puppy Haven Rescue:

  • PayPal
  • Venmo: @puppy-haven (last four digits of phone number 1515 to confirm)
  • Cash App: $PuppyHavenRescue
  • Donate through mail: Address is 10026-A S Mingo Rd Tulsa, OK 74133 (Box 196)
  • Donate physical items through their WishList
0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!