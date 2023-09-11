Questions raised over downtown development deadline

Tulsa Performing Arts Center (Tulsa Performing Arts Center Facebook)

By Glenn Schroeder

Uncertainty surrounds a proposed development near the Performing Arts Center, downtown.

A 13-story residential tower, boutique hotel and supermarket are in the plans but Ryan Cronk, vice president of development for Flaherty & Collins Properties, tells the Tulsa World, “We are trying to work through some issues related to the project. We have not been able to close yet.”

Cronk refused to specify what was keeping him from completing the deal.

Last December PAC trustees agreed to give the developer until the end of June to close of the purchase of the land.

The deadline was later extended to Friday, September 15.

Glenn Schroeder

Glenn Schroeder

Anchor

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!