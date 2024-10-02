QuikTrip places 2nd in the battle for the best convenience store chain in the country

TULSA, Okla. — Philadelphia-based convenience store chain, Wawa, took the top spot with the highest marks for customer satisfaction among all U.S. chains.

In a survey released Tuesday by the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), nearly 6,000 customers voted on the best convenience store chain.

Wawa’s cross-state rival, Sheetz, landed fourth place while Oklahoma’s QuikTrip placed second.

Buc-ee’s and Murphy USA tied for third place.

Food quality was a defining factor in the top chains’ higher-than-average scores.

They also earned high marks for opening hours, locations, mobile ordering options, and loyalty programs.

To view the full list, click here.