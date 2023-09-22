Rain and storms throughout Green Country Friday morning

TULSA, Okla. — Showers and storms will continue to increase early this morning while gradually spreading east.

Storms will decrease by early afternoon. Marginally severe hail and heavy rain are possible.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Craig Sullivan tells KRMG that numerous thunderstorms have been spotted in Eastern Oklahoma with some capable of producing hail up to around an inch.

He says this type of weather should continue throughout the morning so Stay informed with 102.3 KRMG and the KRMG App.