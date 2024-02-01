Rapper Lil Wayne is coming to Tulsa's BOK Center in March

Lil Wayne Rapper Lil Wayne watches the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2012, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TULSA, Okla. — Lil’ Wayne is coming to Tulsa!

The five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-platinum rap icon, Young Money Entertainment founder, acclaimed author, pro skater, philanthropist, and history-making superstar left an indelible tattoo on the culture. Tallying more than 100 million record sales worldwide makes him “one of the best-selling artists of all time.”

He’s coming to Tulsa’s BOK Center on Thursday, March 14th.

Sale Dates and Times:

Public Onsale : Fri, 2 Feb 2024 at 10:00 AM

Artist Presale : Thu, 1 Feb 2024 at 10:00 AM

VIP Presale : Thu, 1 Feb 2024 at 10:00 AM

Venue Presale : Thu, 1 Feb 2024 at 10:00 AM

VIP Package Post Sale : Fri, 2 Feb 2024 at 10:00 AM

Official Platinum Presale : Thu, 1 Feb 2024 at 10:00 AM

Official Platinum : Fri, 2 Feb 2024 at 10:00 AM

Tickets will be available here.