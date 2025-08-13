Rascal Flatts brings their ‘Life is a Highway’ 2026 tour to Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - On the heels of their 2025 tour, Rascal Flatts hits the road again with their ‘Life is a Highway’ 2026 Tour, and they will make a stop in Oklahoma.

The popular country music group, along with special guests Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane, will hit the road again for a 21-stop tour. One of those stops will be at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on February 21st, 2026.

“What a ride the past year has been! We’re so excited to continue this tour, the response we’ve received from everyone has been overwhelming and humbling,” said Jay DeMarcus. “We’ve truly had such a blast over the past year getting back in front of our fans out on the road, and we thought, ‘Why not keep the party going?’”

The country music group boarded the tour bus again this year after being away since 2019. The return has brought more than two decades of fan favorites back to the stage, including “Life is a Highway”, “Me and My Gang,” “Fast Cars and Freedom,” as well as others.

You can purchase tickets to the show in Oklahoma City, or any other of their 21 stops, HERE.