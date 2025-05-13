Razor blades scattered around Broken Arrow High School in ‘senior prank’

Senior pranks are a popular tradition at many high schools around the nation and often include things like toilet paper or shaving cream.

But in a prank that school officials - and some parents - say went too far, a student reportedly scattered some razor blades at the high school sometime overnight.

School officials say the razor blades were found this morning in the courtyard of the high school, and also in one stairwell.

Lots of parents were commenting about it on the South Broken Arrow Alert Neighbors Facebook page, calling it “ridiculous” and “disgusting” and “straight-up dangerous.”

School officials say the student has been identified and will be facing some kind of disciplinary action.

There are no reports of anyone being injured.