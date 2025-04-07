REAL ID deadline coming up on May 7th

Oklahomans have just a month to obtain a REAL ID before a major federal deadline.

Starting May 7, travelers will need a REAL ID, a valid U.S. passport, or another federally approved form of identification to board domestic flights, access military bases, and enter certain federal buildings.

Service Oklahoma is extending appointment hours to help accommodate people’s schedules. They’re available on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. as well as on Saturdays.

To get a REAL ID, you’ll need an original birth certificate and two forms proving Oklahoma residency.