Recreation areas at some lakes closed due to flooding, staffing issues

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District said Tuesday it would be temporarily closing or reducing services at some recreation areas in Oklahoma for the 2025 recreation season due to weather and staffing issues.

On its Facebook page, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it “does not currently have the staffing to maintain all recreation sites at normal levels of service.”

Here are some of the closures that have been posted:

Keystone Lake:

Appalachia Bay - ORV closed, camping & day use remain open

Oologah Lake:

Spencer Creek - temporary closure (all park – closed)

Skiatook Lake:

Bull Creek - temporary closure (all park – closed)

Osage Park - temporary closure (all park – closed)

Tall Chief Cove - temporary closure of beach, camping & boat ramp remain open

Eufaula Lake:

Gaines Creek - temporary closure (all park – closed)