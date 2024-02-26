Report: Oklahoma is rated worst state for women

FILE - A doctor uses a hand-held Doppler probe on a pregnant woman to measure the heartbeat of the fetus, Dec. 17, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. Rates of severe maternal health complications nearly doubled in Massachusetts from 2011 to 2020, with Black women experiencing the highest rates of labor and delivery problems, according to a report released Tuesday, July 11, 2023, by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)

According to a new study the worst state in America for women is Oklahoma.

Personal finance web site WalletHub released it’s report on the best and worst states for women in 2024 and the Sooner State ranked 51st behind even the District of Columbia.

Breaking it down, Oklahoma is ranked 44th for the share of women living in poverty.

Oklahoma women are 45th for life expectancy at birth.

In terms of preventative health care Oklahoma women rank 48th.

And we’re 50th for the number of females who are uninsured.

WalletHub says Massachusetts is the best state for women in 2024, in part because it has one of the lowest unemployment rates for women and the lowest share of women who don’t have heath insurance.