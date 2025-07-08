Residents vote on school bond measure in Anderson Public School District

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Voters who live in the Anderson Public School District, in Sand Springs, will vote on a multi-million-dollar school bond measure.

On Tuesday, people in the Anderson Public School District will vote on a $2,675,000 bond that will go towards upgrades at the school. Todd Williams, who is the superintendent at Anderson Public School, says the items on the bond are necessities.

“It’s a 0% tax increase and it basically includes the roof, drainage paving and parking. We boil this down to the basic necessities because zero tax increased,” says Williams. ”Our roofs need a lot of treatment, and we have drainage problems, and we also need to pave some road around our school, and we need to add parking.”

He says that because Anderson is a small school district, they vote on bonds every few years to help maintain the buildings.

“All schools that are successful and have an ongoing long-term plan, they continuously vote on bonds. If you see Jenks in the larger schools, they’ll do it every single year because they’ve got things staggered. Smaller schools, they’ll vote a bond for eight years or ten years, and when that bond is set to expire, they vote another one, and then they vote another one. In that way, you continuously are able to upgrade the physical elements of your school property.”

If passed, the bond would also include a long-term transportation plan.

“Over seven years to purchase, not buy new buses right up front. Stagger them out over seven years so that you don’t have all your buses wearing out at the same time.”

Leslie Fairchilds, who is the principal at Anderson, says the district worked with the community to decide what went on the bond.

“We know that we need to listen to what they had to say, what they were expecting from us because we want to prove to them that we are going to be diligent; fiscally responsible. So we listened, and so we were able to modify the bond this time to really meet our most basic needs for our students and the facility.”

Fairchilds says passing the bond is important for the well-being of students.

“We have to be able to maintain our facilities in order for our students to feel safe in physical environment as well as emotional environment. We want our kids to be able to enter and exit schools safely by parking and being able to run our routes, our cars going around our building up morning, drop off, and pick up.”

The bond sparked concern among community members because Williams says there are a handful of people putting packets of false information into people’s mailboxes.

“But that’s not Anderson School. That’s a handful of people that have tried to make a very loud voice. Here’s Anderson, your vote matters to these hands. Those are handprints of our students. And that’s what Anderson School is about. It’s about making sure we have a future for all for the next kids, they’ll be here 10 or 15 years from now. “

Williams says it’s important for everyone to vote.

“Doesn’t matter where you went to school as a sixth grader, you didn’t understand at the time somebody paid for that ceiling. Somebody paid for that roof. Somebody paid for that playground out there so that you, someone they didn’t know and never would know, you could have a school. Somebody did it for you. Now it’s our turn to do it for others. That’s always been my view of a school bond issues.”

Fairchilds agrees with Williams.

“He has a great point and that somebody did it for them. I don’t live in the school district, but I am voting yes for the district that I live in, because I want those students to be able to have everything that they need to have academic success. I’m investing in the future. I did it. I done it for my students. Someone’s done it for my children, and we owe it to the next generation to continue investing in them and showing them that we believe in them. We want our role to continue to be great. We want our students to continue to arrive. We have to make investments in them.”

The polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.