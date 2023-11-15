Results come in for elections across Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — Election Day was Tuesday, Nov. 14, for several counties across Green Country.

Broken Arrow Public Schools Special Bond Proposition and the City of Skiatook Special Sales Tax Proposition both brought in residents to vote on Tuesday.

Broken Arrow Public Schools is looking to improve security efforts within the district. Residents voted on a $52 million bond. The bond money will be used to assist the security guards, install LED lights in the parking lot, and fencing around the high school.

The district also wants a dispatch center for security and transportation.

Skiatook residents voted to determine if the fire department will get the new facilities they say they desperately need.

Results show the Broken Arrow and Skiatook propositions passed.

In Okfuskee County’s election for District 1 County Commissioner, Randy Stubblefield Jr. took 95 votes out of 287 total votes, for 33.10% of the vote. The other three candidates took between 21.60% of the vote to 23.69% of the vote.

Rogers County residents voted to elect a new Northwest Fire Board of Directors member. Jim Bob Cottingim was elected with 123 votes him out of 244 total votes.

Morris residents elected Joe Berryhill as Mayor of Morris, with 123 votes for him out of 141 total votes.

Monkey Island’s fire protection proposition sought to increase the Monkey Island Fire Protection District annual assessment from seven mills to ten mills on the dollar of the assessed value of property in the district. This passed with 77 votes for it out of 103 total votes.

Results are unofficial until they are certified by the appropriate election board.