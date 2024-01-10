Results come in for January 9 Special Election

Results are in for several questions across Green Country for Tuesday’s Special Elections.

Polls were open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. as people voted on several different issues.

Creek County – Bristow:

Voters in Bristow are deciding on expanding the city’s 2021 sales tax to help pay for operating costs at the city’s newly renovated hospital. Early results show this proposition passed with 248 votes for it and 92 votes against it.

Creek County – Bristow Public Schools:

Voters are deciding on a $15.4 million school bond issue aimed at repairing, remodeling, and new construction at Bristow Public Schools. Early results show this proposition passed with 464 votes for it and 102 votes against it.

Delaware County – Grove:

Voters in Grove are deciding on a 0.6% sales tax aimed at funding a new police station and a new fire station. This would last for 15 years. Early results show this proposition passed with 476 votes for it and 289 votes against it.

McIntosh County and Muskogee County - Warner Public Schools

Voters in the Warner Public Schools district are deciding on a $835,000 bond issue aimed at building, repairing, and remodeling school buildings and school sites. Early results showed this proposition passed with 136 votes for it and 40 against it.

They are also deciding on a $365,000 bond issue aimed at buying transportation equipment. Early results showed this proposition passed with 140 votes for it and 37 against it.

Osage County – Wynona:

Voters in Wynona are deciding if the positions of clerk and treasurer should be combined. Early results show this proposition did not pass with 13 votes for it, and 16 votes against it.

Pittsburg County:

Voters in Pittsburg County are deciding on a 0.25 percent county sales tax increase. The tax would provide funding for facilities owned or utilized by the county, including the Pittsburg County Fairgrounds and Southeast Exposition Center. Early results showed this proposition did not pass with 471 votes for it and 1,297 votes against it.

Voters are also deciding on a 5 percent sales tax on hotels, motels, vacation rental homes, and other public lodgings, not including campsites. Early results showed this proposition did not pass with 516 votes for it and 1,249 votes against it.

Pittsburg County – Kiowa:

Voters in Kiowa are deciding on a 25-year non-exclusive franchise with PSO. Early results show this proposition passed with 30 votes for it and 10 votes against it.

Results are unofficial until they are certified by the appropriate election board.