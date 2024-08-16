Ribbon-cutting, opening set for Signal Hill on Monday morning

The City of Tulsa first broke ground on the Signal Hill project back in November of 2021, and this upcoming Monday, the widening of Yale Avenue will officially be complete.

In fact, in a post on his Facebook page, District 8 City Councilor Phil Lakin hinted that all six lanes could ‘unofficially’ open to traffic as soon as tomorrow.

Lakin and Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum will be on hand for the official ribbon-cutting celebration and opening at 8:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Traffic has been allowed to continue using the road during the nearly three-year-long construction process, but it was reduced to just one lane each way, and there was a lot of heavy construction equipment moving around in the area, so it of course created frequent slowdowns for drivers.

The widening project expands the formerly two-lane road to six lanes between 81st and 91st streets and also adds dedicated left-turn bays, six-foot wide sidewalks on both sides of Yale, and a landscaped center median.

The reconstruction also improves safety by reducing the grades on the hill and making the curves less severe.

It’s the single largest road project in Tulsa history, city officials say.

And it’s a solid road, they say, with 9-inch thick concrete.

