River Parks renovating playground at 17th & Riverside

The playground at 17th and Riverside is getting a makeover.

The River Parks Authority said on its Facebook post that it’s not just a renovation of the playground, which is more than 20 years old, but also an upgrade.

Commenters on the post voiced their excitement about new, added features like swings (pictured in rendering below).

It will be a quick turnaround.

The authority says construction will start soon, and they plan to be done in January.

They say the upgrades will meet national safety and accessibility standards.