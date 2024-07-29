Road work on Garnett in Owasso starts Wednesday

Owasso drivers: Get ready for some orange cones and barrels on a busy street starting Wednesday.

A project will be getting started on Garnett, just south of 96th Street North, to make improvements to culvert where the creek runs beneath Garnett.

Traffic will be down to just one lane each way for about three blocks, so expect some slowdowns.

That will take about two months, but it’s just phase one in what the City says will be three phases.

The 96th Street North and Garnett area is a busy place right now, with lots of new retail and a new 62-home subdivision under construction by the silo behind Smith Farm Shopping Center.

©2024 Cox Media Group