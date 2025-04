If you live in Owasso, you’ll want to steer clear of Mingo between 106th Street North and 116th Street North, starting Monday at 8:00 a.m.

That’s when the City is going to start a resurfacing project on that mile-long stretch, and the road will be one-way only and closed to through traffic.

They’ll help direct traffic for people who live in the area, but they’re hoping other people will avoid it.

The work is expected to last about two weeks.