Roadwork on 116th St. N. in Owasso begins Monday

Owasso road construction map Starting Monday, July 28th, crews in Owasso will begin work on 116th St. N. between Memorial and N. 97th E. Ave.
By Crystal Kelly

OWASSO, Okla. — Starting Monday, July 28th, crews in Owasso will begin work on 116th St. N. between Memorial and N. 97th E. Ave. as part of the 2025 Street Rehabilitation Project.

The project includes repairing the roadbed, milling the surface, laying fresh asphalt, and adding new striping.

During the early repair phase, traffic will be down to one lane with flaggers guiding drivers during the day.

The road will be opened back up at night.

Once asphalt work begins, the road will be completely closed, and the city will give a heads-up on social media before that happens.

The city of Owasso asks that you please slow down in the area, watch for workers, and follow all signs and flaggers.

