Roadwork shifts in Owasso on Monday

OWASSO, Okla. — The continuing work on Owasso’s 2025 Street Rehabilitation project is shifting to a new location on Monday.

Contractors will begin milling and overlaying the eastbound lane of 116th Street North between 97th East Avenue and Memorial on Monday, August 4th.

During that time, the westbound lane will be reduced to ONE WAY ONLY in the westbound lane.

Work on the eastbound lane is expected to be finished on Tuesday, August 5th.

Starting on Wednesday, August 6th, crews will begin working on the westbound lane.

Traffic will switch to ONE WAY ONLY in the eastbound lane.

The roadwork is anticipated to be complete by Thursday evening, August 7th.

The City of Owasso asks that you please use caution in the area and watch for workers and equipment on the roadway.