Roadwork starting on 101st Street by Events Park in Broken Arrow

Get ready for more roadwork on 101st street in Broken Arrow where the road passes by the NSU campus, continues under the Creek Turnpike, and then passes by the entrance to Events Park.

The city says they’re putting out traffic controls starting Wednesday on the roughly half-mile stretch of roadway.

It’s all part of a widening project will take about 8 months.

The widening will improve traffic flow through the area when thousands of people will be entering and exiting the park to see concerts at the upcoming Sunset Amphitheater, which is expected to open in the Fall of 2025.

While the widening project is happening, the City says the center turn lane will be removed and the outside lanes will be narrowed.

They say traffic on the Creek Turnpike will not be affected while the work is going on.