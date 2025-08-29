Rocklahoma kicked off after heavy rainfall with more chances of rain during 3-day festival

PRYOR, Okla. — After heavy rain on Thursday, Rocklahoma should be kicking off dry but muddy on Friday.

There are still chances of rain during the three-day music festival.

FOX23 spoke with Rocklahoma staff and Pryor Creek Police about what people need to know before they go to the festival tomorrow.

Rocklahoma brings thousands from across and out of the country and is still set for Labor Day Weekend, rain or shine.

“It doesn’t matter about the rain out here, they’re going to come no matter what,” Festival Risk Manager for Rocklahoma, Houston Brittain, told FOX23 on Thursday. “So whether it’s 110 degrees and everybody’s sweating to death and drinking a lot of water, they’ll show up. If it’s raining and pouring, they’re going to be here.”

Brittain said no matter the weather, the staff is there ready to switch gears when needed.

“We have lightning protocols, we have storm protocols,” he said. “Certain point of times throughout the last few years that we’ve been doing this, we’ve had to evacuate the infield, so when we evacuate the infield most people we just tell them to shelter in place and wait until the weather passes, and we do everything we can go get them back here.”

Even if the weather doesn’t stop the festival, safety concerns can play a role. With thousands coming to attend, Brittain said that does mean extra security personnel.

“We also look at our deployments, are they sufficient based off of the anticipation of how many fans we’ll have here?” Brittain said. “We want to make sure we have adequate law enforcement, but that includes agencies like OHP, a state agency that comes out and helps us on Highway 69.”

Jeremy Cantrell, Pryor Creek Police Chief, said they also step in and help with extra officers focusing on the traffic on Highway 69.

“When people are getting near the area, it goes down to one lane, which then starts backing up traffic,” Chief Cantrell said. “Last year, we had a traffic accident that shut down the highway, and the highway backed up through Pryor, so traffic is one of the biggest concerns.”

The main thing Cantrell and Brittain want Rocklahoma attendees to do is if you see something, say something, and don’t take the security being there for granted.

“The security’s there to protect you, but they’re also busy as well, so it takes all of us as volunteers, as staff, as patrons to really be looking out for each other and taking care of each other, so what I would say to anyone coming to Rocklahoma is just do your part,” Brittain said.

The Rocklahoma event spans the entire weekend.

For more information about Rocklahoma or to buy tickets, click here.