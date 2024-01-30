Rogers State to host Tech Day on the Hill

Rogers State Hillcats

By Glenn Schroeder

Officials at Rogers State University want you to know they will soon be hosting an event called “Technology Day on the Hill.”

It’s happening Friday, February 16, and its designed to enable potential students to explore RSU’s course offerings in the growing field of technology.

Laci Henegar, RSU STEM coordinator, said Technology Day gives participants an overview of programs and degree plans, a chance to learn about the admission process, scholarships, financial aid and more.

The day will be broken up into three seminars. “The first session will focus on Game Development and Artificial Intelligence,” Henegar said.

Session number two will spotlight Drone Flight Safety and Skills Damage.

The final seminar features Cyber and Information Security.

The cost if free but space is limited.


Glenn Schroeder

Glenn Schroeder

Anchor

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!