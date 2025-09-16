Route 66 Historical Village holds photo contest for centennial anniversary of Route 66

TULSA, Okla. — The Route 66 Historical Village is hosting a photo contest to commemorate the centennial anniversary of Oklahoma’s historic Route 66.

The Oklahoma Route 66 Centennial Calendar Photo Contest is seeking unusual and creative images of the older parts of Route 66 in Oklahoma..

From back roads, hidden treasures, retired sections, or places that you can still visit — they’re looking for it all.

The pictures must be taken between January 1, 2024 and October 15, 2025. Photographers are able to submit as many pictures as they want, however there is a separate fee for each image.

The entry fee for submitting is $25. Entries must be submitted by October 15 for consideration.

There are 12 categories photographers can enter their works in:

Roadside Attractions Gas Stations Bridges Roadways Giants Trains Oddities Signage Art Deco Natural Beauty Cars Motorcycles

The submitted pictures need to be landscape and must be 8.5” x 11”.

To send a picture for the contest, send an email to events@route66village.com and include your category choice in the subject line. The format should be ‘Calendar and Category,’ for the subject.

Winning pictures will be featured in the Oklahoma Route 66 Centennial Calendar and may be used in future promotions.

Every entry needs to have a signed registration form and the registration fee.

For more information, click here.