Route 66 Marathon is this weekend in Tulsa

Thousands will be lacing up the running shoes this weekend for the 19th annual Route 66 Marathon.

It’s a two-day event with the one-mile ‘fun run’ and 5K tomorrow, starting at 8:00 a.m.

Then the main event, the marathon and half-marathon, happens on Sunday, starting at 8:00 a.m.

As far as street closures, The fun run and 5K only affect a few streets in downtown Tulsa.

But the marathon and half-marathon of course cover a much wider area; mainly downtown, Riverside, 15th street and the University of Tulsa areas.