Route 66 Marathon is this weekend in Tulsa

Williams Route 66 Marathon
By Steve Berg

Thousands will be lacing up the running shoes this weekend for the 19th annual Route 66 Marathon.

It’s a two-day event with the one-mile ‘fun run’ and 5K tomorrow, starting at 8:00 a.m.

Then the main event, the marathon and half-marathon, happens on Sunday, starting at 8:00 a.m.

As far as street closures, The fun run and 5K only affect a few streets in downtown Tulsa.

But the marathon and half-marathon of course cover a much wider area; mainly downtown, Riverside, 15th street and the University of Tulsa areas.

You can find the course maps for all the races here.

