Route 66 Marathon is this weekend in Tulsa

Thousands will be lacing up the running shoes this weekend for the 19th annual Route 66 Marathon.
It’s a two-day event with the one-mile ‘fun run’ and 5K tomorrow, starting at 8:00 a.m.
Then the main event, the marathon and half-marathon, happens on Sunday, starting at 8:00 a.m.
As far as street closures, The fun run and 5K only affect a few streets in downtown Tulsa.
But the marathon and half-marathon of course cover a much wider area; mainly downtown, Riverside, 15th street and the University of Tulsa areas.
You can find the course maps for all the races here.