Safe Kids Tulsa Area, first responders, bring awareness to dangers of leaving kids in hot cars

Safe Kids Tulsa Area hosted an event with Tulsa first responders to bring awareness of the dangers of leaving kids in hot cars (FOX23.com News Staff)

TULSA, Okla. — Safe Kids Tulsa Area hosted an event with Tulsa first responders to bring awareness of the dangers of leaving kids in hot cars and what you can do if you see a child left in a hot vehicle.

When it’s hot outside, it’s even hotter inside of your own car. In just 10 minutes, your car can heat up fast, as much as 19 degrees higher.

A child, the elderly or your pet can suffer a heat stroke at any time and moment. It can also happen any time of year, in both sunny and shaded areas.

Safe Kids Tulsa Area and Tulsa first responders showed the dangers of leaving children in hot cars on Tuesday.

Safe Kids Tulsa Area Coordinator Beth Washington explained how a child’s body reacts to such high temperatures.

“A child’s body heats up three to five times faster than adults,” she said. “When their body temperature reaches 104 degrees, it can be fatal for that child. So it’s important to get the authorities there as quickly as possible.”

The Tulsa Fire Department and EMSA showed what to do if you see a child in a hot car.

They said to check the vehicle for the keys, call 911, and don’t leave until first responders arrive.

FOX23 spoke with Tulsa Police Captain Karen Tipler who said calls like these make officers worried.

“It really gets to the officers heart because that child does not have the ability to save themselves,” Tipler said. “‘I want to sit up here,’ or ‘I need to get out of the car,’ or different things like that. So, it’s going to be up to that adult to make sure that they remember and they’re aware.”

Cody Cluck, Clinical Specialist with EMSA is a parent of two and believes this is incredibly important.

“Getting them in and out of the car to just go inside like somewhere quick can be a pain at times, but I’m going to do it every time,” he said. “The reason for that is I’ve personally ran calls where you have children inside of a car for even the matter of minutes that’s not running. It’s just not okay.”

Across the nation, the state of Oklahoma is ranked 49 in vehicular heat stroke deaths.

Safe Kids Tulsa Area says it’s very important to keep children safe, especially in the heat, because heat stroke deaths can happen any time.

To prevent any child getting stuck in a hot car, Safe Kids Tulsa Area urges you to stop and check your vehicle, especially the back, before locking your doors and walking away.

Again, if a child is stuck in a hot car first hand, call 911 immediately so you can save a child’s life.

To visit the Safe Kids Tulsa Area website, click HERE.