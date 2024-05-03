Salvation Army partners with Tulsa Oilers to raise funds for tornado victims

TULSA, Okla. — The Salvation Army announced it’s partnering with Tulsa Oilers Indoor Football to raise funds for tornado victims following the devastating storm system that swept through Oklahoma over the weekend.

“The tornado, which ravaged neighborhoods and business in Sulphur, Oklahoma has brought about an urgent need for aid and relief efforts,” the announcement said.

The Salvation Army said the partnership will start at the next Tulsa Oilers Indoor Football game on Friday, May 3.

During the game, people who attend will have the opportunity to make financial contributions to the relief efforts.

All funds raised will be used to provide essential services to those impacted by the storms across Oklahoma.

“We are honored to collaborate with Tulsa Oilers Indoor Football in support of our fellow community members during this challenging time,” said Major Carlyle Gargis, Tulsa Area Commander at The Salvation Army. “Together, we can make a significant impact and help rebuild lives in the aftermath of this tragedy.”

