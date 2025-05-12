Sand Springs Fire Department honors 3 citizens with Lifesaver Award

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The Sand Springs Fire Department honored three citizens with the Lifesaver Award on Monday for their heroic efforts in saving a man’s life during a cardiac emergency.

Ray Carter, Brian Holmes and Mike Johnson were honored for their courageous response when their coworker, Micheal Rose, collapsed from cardiac arrest while at work.

SSFD said the three immediately began CPR and used an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), which directly contributed to saving Rose’s life before emergency responders arrived.

“These men didn’t hesitate. They acted with clarity and courage in a critical moment,” said Fire Chief Jeremy Wade. “Because of their quick response, Micheal Rose is alive today. That’s not something we take lightly. Their actions reflect the very best of this community.”

SSFD said the incident happened on March 4 at a site operated by American Waste Control, where the three men work.

Crews from the Sand Springs Fire Department and Mercy Regional EMS arrived on scene and continued care to Rose before transporting him to the hospital.

Chief Wade shared that the event highlighted not only the bravery of the men, but also the importance of CPR and AED training.

“This was a reminder that you don’t have to be a firefighter or a paramedic to save a life. Preparedness and willingness to act are what matter most. Ray, Brian and Mike demonstrated both.”

SSFD encourages all citizens to learn CPR and how to use an AED. You can find more information on local CPR classes, or to schedule a community training, by calling the fire department at 918-246-2550.