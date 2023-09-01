Sand Springs police warn of “armed and barricaded subject” near HWY 97 & Morrow Rd.

There’s a large police presence near Highway 97 and Morrow Road in Sand Springs where police said gunshots were exchanged between a suspect and police officers.

Sand Springs City Manager and former police chief Mike Carter told KRMG it started just before 3:30 pm Friday when police were called to the Sand Springs Walmart on a report of a larceny.

Carter said police arrived and encountered the suspect.

“At some point, they and the suspect came into contact and the suspect fired at officers... who reportedly returned fire.” Carter said.

Carter told KRMG no officers were hit by the suspect’s gunfire, but they’re not sure if the suspect was shot.

We’re told the suspect barricaded himself in a dumpster outside a nearby business.

Carter said the Southwest Area Tactical Team, consisting of officers from Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Bixby and Jenks, responded to the scene.

The Tulsa Police Department’s helicopter was also sent to the scene.

Several area roads are closed and citizens are advised to avoid the area.

