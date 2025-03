Man who died while fishing at Verdigris River identified.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 39-year-old woman is dead after a crash with a charter bus on I-244 Sunday night.

Troopers say the crash took place around 11:40 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-244, just east of North Memorial Drive in Tulsa.

Kristen Pratt from Sand Springs was pronounced dead on the scene.

The charter bus was carrying 37 people from Iowa, none of which were injured.

OHP says the cause of the crash is still under investigation.