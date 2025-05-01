Sandfest volleyball tourney enters 18th year to benefit The Little Light House

Trace Weldon is hosting the Sandfest volleyball tournament for the 18th year to benefit The Little Light House.

The Little Light House has done so much for Trace Weldon and his family that he decided to give back. He started fundraising for the organization nearly 20 years ago and has no intention of slowing down any time soon.

Trace has always had a love for volleyball and decided a tournament would be the best way to raise money for The Little Light House. The “Sandfest” tournament was established 18 years ago and has been held every single year, including the Covid years.

“I used to play a lot of volleyball, competitively, and I was well-connected in that volleyball community,” he said.

Trace’s son, Owen, was born with Down Syndrome and the support and care The Little Light House has shown the Weldon family was the driving force behind Trace’s generosity.

The Little Light House’s mission is to provide education, therapy, and support to Tulsa-area families with special needs members. This is a tuition-free program offering schooling to children with special needs from birth to six years old. The organization depends on donations and fund-raisers, and the volleyball tournament has been a staple for almost two decades.

The first tournament had only five teams and now there are more than 40 teams participating in two divisions – adult and juniors. Trace said The United Way once held the popular “Sand Blazer” tournament for years and when it fizzled out there was a need for a new tournament. That’s when “Sandfest” was born.

“We have people that took part in this tournament the first year that still take part to this day... I’ve always kept the entry fees low. I wanted people to turn up and take part in the tournament for exposure. It was good exposure for the Little Light House,” Trace said.

Plus, he said it’s a great opportunity for students to volunteer for community service points.

However, Trace hasn’t done this alone. His employer, Webco, has been a Little Light House sponsor for decades and his co-workers play in the tournament every year.

Trace’s son Owen has benefited from The Little Light House in so many ways and the 18-year-old Bishop Kelley senior will graduate high school soon.

“He thinks he’s the (Big Man On Campus) over there at Bishop Kelley,” Trace said laughing. “I get so many parents telling me that their kids get every bit as much out of having Owen in class as he gets from being in class with them. That feels good to hear.”

The tournament is slated for May 17-18 and is never considered full. Anyone with a team is encouraged to enter the event.