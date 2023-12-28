Santa shows up to surprise kids but it doesn’t go the way he planned

For more than 60 years, NORAD has aimed its tracking capabilities toward following the progress of Santa Claus and his reindeer as he takes flight on Christmas Eve to deliver toys around the world.

It's time to start tracking Santa The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and Google now have their radars powered up, ready for the annual one-night, round-the-world-flight of a certain resident of the North Pole. (Wavebreakmedia/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Jen Townley

Two children playing on the couch were frightened when they saw Santa through the window.

The incident was captured on a ring doorbell camera.

According to inspiremore.com the kids, dressed in their pajamas, saw Santa waive, and you can hear the kids say “Santa”.

Santa then put up his finger to tell the children to be quiet, but apparently the kids didn’t like that.

The two jumped off the couch and ran towards their mom yelling, “mommy”!

Santa was seen through the windows leaving his presents outside - and running away!

