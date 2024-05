According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Caden Poteet was on the southeast corner of the IDL.

Police say he was traveling at a high rate of speed, failed to negotiate a curve and crashed.

OHP says he struck a concrete barrier. Poteet’s body went over the wall and came to rest on the concrete below.

Poteet was pronounced dead at the scene by EMSA.

The accident happened shortly after 10 o’clock Wednesday night.