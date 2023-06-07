‘Armed and dangerous’ burglary suspect in custody, Sapulpa police say

Sapulpa Police are searching for Dakota Dale Deckard (Sapulpa Police Department)

SAPULPA, Okla. — Update: Mission Street in Sapulpa is back open after Sapulpa Police say a burglary suspect had barricaded himself in a truck.

Police received a tip that suspect Dakota Dale Decker was in a white truck.

According to Police, Decker has multiple felony warrants and Sapulpa Police initiated a traffic stop Wednesday morning when the truck was spotted.

The driver allegedly told the police that Decker was in the bed of the truck.

Police used pepper balls and Decker eventually came out.

Decker is now in custody.

The Sapulpa Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a man who they say has been involved in several recent burglaries.

Police say they’re looking for Dakota Dale Deckard.

Police claim Deckard was seen on video burglarizing the South Heights Baptist Church, where he allegedly stole offering money, as well as a shotgun.

Deckard currently has an arrest warrant from the Muscogee (Creek) Nation for failing to appear in court.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone knows his whereabouts, please contact the Sapulpa Police Department at 918-224-3862.